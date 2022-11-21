Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has received Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in Port Harcourt

The presidential hopeful arrived in Rivers capital on Sunday night ahead of the new project inauguration in the state on Monday

The governor has refused to invite PDP presidential candidate to inaugurate any of the projects in the state to state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has continued to shun the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his serial inauguration of infrastructural projects that his administration has completed.

This is as the leading aggrieved governor of the PDP received another opposition presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Channels reported.

Kwankaso was received by Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital by Wike on Sunday night, November 20 ahead of the inauguration of the Mgbutanwo international road in the Emohua local government area on Monday, November 21.

Before now, Wike has been inviting opposition leaders to commission projects in the state, adding that he does that so that they can tell their party men.

List of opposition leaders Wike has invited to inaugurate projects in Rivers state

Among opposition leaders that have been invited to commission projects in the state included Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has also invited Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who commissioned the popular Ikoku junction on Thursday, November 17.

However, Wike has not invited the presidential candidate of the PD, Atiku Abubakar, to inaugurate any of the projects in the state to boost his chance in the 2023 election.

