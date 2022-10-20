A new development has emerged and has worsened the crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party

This is as the leadership of the PDP and some key members are divided over the use of funds recovered from its primaries for the 2023 elections

Interestingly, the group of Concerned PDP Vanguard for Change has reacted angrily to the party leadership headed by Senator Ayu, urging him to give answers on how the N12m realised from forms’ was spent

The use of about N12 million for the construction of three toilets has worsened the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) The Punch gathered.

The amount was said to have been realised from the sale of forms in its primaries for the 2023 elections.

Iyorchia Ayu has been asked to give an account of how the N12m realised from forms’ was spent. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action.

Although the contract for the building of the toilet was said to have been awarded to a national officer of the party, sources said it has polarised the PDP.

Sources noted further that some deputy national chairmen of the party have been so angered by the development and wondered why such an amount would be spent on three toilets.

A copy of the message complaining about the controversial contract and sourced from the WhatsApp group of Concerned PDP Vanguard for Change was obtained by The newspaper in Abuja.

The message sent to stakeholders, NEC, BoT and all PDP caucuses was titled, “N12 million of struggling PDP members money from form sale spent on three toilets, making it N4 million (each) for one toilet.”

The message read,

“Will you all keep quiet to (sic) this and other outright corruption, abuse of office, divide and rule in NWC by Senator ayu?

“Members want our presidential candidate to win. We have laboured too much for PDP to allow one man to come destroy the party and kill the moral of members for our presidential campaign.”

