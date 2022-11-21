Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has improvised its campaign strategy

The camp of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has commenced door-to-door outreach

The Tinubu Youth Mobilization Movement (TIYOMM) recently stormed the city of Kaduna as part of its northern outreach tour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kaduna, Kaduna - The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as the Tinubu Youth Mobilization Movement (TIYOMM) begins a door-to-door campaign in Kaduna state ahead of the crucial 2023 presidential polls.

Artisans, farmers, civil servants, women, youths and senior citizens were contacted in their homes to give them an inclination of the APC flagbearer and the reforms he seeks to bring to Nigerians.

Some of the campaign groups of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kaduna sensitising senior citizens on the need to vote for the APC. Photo: Kabir Akintayo

Source: Facebook

Reflecting on the need for door-to-door outreach, the director of media and publicity, TIYOMM, Kabir Akintayo, said there is a need for people at the grassroots to have a full grasp of the kind of reforms Tinubu can bring to the people of Kaduna and the entire federation.

He stated that Tinubu's track record precedes him and his multifaceted experience in the political space gives him an edge over other candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Akintayo said:

“People of Kaduna promised their vote to APC from President to Councillor, they also promised to carry on with the door-to-door campaign by informing others. For us, it is already a sign of victory and Tinubu will win with a wide margin comes 2023.”

2023 presidency: Tinubu's camp to hit Kano for door-to-door campaign

Meanwhile, Akintayo revealed that their next stop would be in Kano state, the commercial hub of northern Nigeria.

He stated that the major target in Kano would be the elites and influential personalities who will, in turn, help transcend the goodwill of Tinubu to the grassroots.

He said:

“They will be addressing some gatherings in the communities, organising town all meetings and attending landlords meetings, to further address them on why they should vote APC.”

2023 presidency: Major boost for APC, as powerful northern state dumps Atiku for Tinubu

Meanwhile, all the odds seem to favour the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recently, Bola Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, got the party's assurance in Zamfara state that he would be massively voted for.

Senator Kabiru Marafa confirmed this development, stating that consultative meetings have been held with major stakeholders on his behalf.

Source: Legit.ng