Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has told the Igbo highest socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to negotiate the Igbo interests with Bola Tinubu of APC and Atiku Abubakar of PDP

The governor reveals that the Igbo leaders should start revisiting the agreement the federal government made with the Southeast region after the civil war for development

The economist maintained that though emotion may say it is Igbo's turn to be president, it required cold calculation, negotiation and building alliances for the region to succeed in its quest for power

Awka, Anambra - The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, dropped the bombshell on Monday, November 14, in a long essay shared on his Twitter page, telling the truth to the supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Peter Obi appeared to be a political Maradona, jumping from one political party to the other rather than working to reach the top.

The Anambra state governor posited that if the Igbo want to be president, they have to put the right machinery in place and make the right alliances for the future sake,

As Soludo puts it, this is a democracy, you can’t get what you deserve, but you can get what you negotiate. It is the bitter truth about democracy.

In his opinion, Soludo rolled out some steps that Ohanaeze Ndigbo should start taking, they are listed below:

Governor Soludo wants Ohanaeze to study his committee's report (planning and strategy) in 2019. The Economist wants the Igbo nation to critically study the MoU signed at the Yar’Adua Centre in 2010. Ndigbo should strategise and bargain with the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

What Igbo should negotiate for in 2023 election

Lasting peace and security in the South East, including the release and engagement with Nnamdi Kanu.

South East Economic transformation agenda and the FGN’s Marshall Plan for the South East as promised since the end of the Civil War (the post-war ‘reconstruction’). We appreciate the Second Niger Bridge and the recent contract for MTN to reconstruct the Onitsha-Enugu expressway. But the rail lines to the five state capitals, speedy access to the sea, highways linking South East to the North and South-South, addressing our existential threat as gully erosion capital of Africa, Free Trade and Export Processing Zones, etc.

Restructuring Agenda for Nigeria that devolves powers/resources to the subnational entities and in which it would no longer matter where the President comes from.

Levelling the playing field for the unleashing of the private sector and the full participation of Ndigbo in the economic and governance space; etc.

Why Igbo should make an alliance rather than support Peter Obi in the 2023 election

The Anambra governor maintained that the 5 states in the Southeast went to the 2019 election with a united front to support the PDP.

Soludo disclosed that they only contributed 1.6 million votes to the PDP, which was not even up to the votes Kano state alone gave to President Muhammadu Buhari in the election.

He stressed that though emotion might run to the heavens, politics and political power is about cold calculation, organisation and building alliances for power.

