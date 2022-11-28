Edozie Njoku, a factional chairman of APGA and one other have been remanded in SUleja prison in Niger state over alleged falsification of a supreme court judgment

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the remand of the factional leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Edozie Njoku and one other over their alleged involvement in the forgery of a supreme court's judgment.

On Monday, November 26, Justice Mohammed Magudu ordered that Njoku and his co-defendant, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, should be remanded in Suleja prison in Niger state pending the hearing of their bail application scheduled for November 20.

The lawyer to the defendants, Panam Ntui, argued their bail application immediately after they pleaded not guilty to the 14 count charges against them in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Rimamsomte Ezekiel, who is the prosecuting lawyer, objected to their bail application.

The prosecuting lawyer argued that the offences with which they were charged were not minor, adding that it attracts a maximum of 14 years jail term.

APGA is one of the leading political parties in Nigeria. It can be regarded as the third-largest political party in Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has control of 20 states, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party with 14 states, while APGA controls 1 state, which is Anambra, with Charles Soludo as the governor.

