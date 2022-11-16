The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the remarks made by Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as prophetic.

The opposition party in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 15, said Tinubu's prayer for the PDP confirms his innermost conviction that the party represents the hope and aspiration of the majority of Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country.

Bola Tinubu's comment asking God to bless PDP has been described as prophetic. Photo: APC

Signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the statement described Tinubu's prayer point as a divine proclamation that the hope for Nigeria, which he harped on can only come from the PDP.

Tinubu is not fit to contest for president - PDP

During the flag-off of the APC's campaign in Jos, Plateau state capital city, Tinubu while speaking to the teeming crowd said 'God bless PDP.'

The remark by the APC flag bearer has continued to elicit reactions with many noting that from the video, it is obvious that Tinubu is not strong enough to serve as Nigeria's president.

Also reacting in this regard, the PDP said:

"This perhaps explains why Asiwaju Tinubu was incoherent and had no concrete message to Nigerians at the Flag-off of his campaign.

"The APC presidential candidate should be more concerned with his narcotic indictment and inconsistencies in his personal biodata of name, age, ancestry, education and record of work which Nigerians have the right to know."

The party further called for Tinubu's withdrawal from the 2023 presidential campaign slated to hold in February.

