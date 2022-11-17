Some billionaires residing in the southeast region of Nigeria have donated a total of N1 billion cash to Bola Tinubu

The billionaires who paid N500,000 each said the fund is to be channelled into the campaign drive of Tinubu and Shettima ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The action by the successful rich men in the southeast region was announced by the governor of Imo state Hope Uzodimma

At least two thousand southeastern businessmen have contributed N1 billion to support the campaign of the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma while speaking at the town hall meeting between Tinubu and business leaders in the region on Thursday, November 17, said membership of the group was drawn from the five states of the region.

Billionaires in the southeast have donated N1 billion to Bola Tinubu's campaign drive. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Uzodimma said:

"I am happy to say our people are fully in support of our Presidential candidate who has come to share his vision and plan for Nigeria and South East today.

"To support this aspiration the sum of N1billion naira has been raised by 2000 business owners across the South East states."

Speaking on their benevolence to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign for the 2023 presidency, the spokesperson for the group, Emeka Mgbudem, said the group believes in Nigeria and is committed to peace.

Mgbudem said members of the contributed N500,000 each due to their belief in Tinubu, after reading his Action Plan for Nigeria.

While asking Tinubu to remove the numerous checkpoints on the roads in the region and also build roads linking the state capitals in the region, Mgbudem said that wherever an Igbo man puts his money, he puts his heart.

In his response, the former Lagos state governor pledged to introduce technology in the clearing of goods at the ports that will render unnecessary checkpoints on the roads.

He also promised to run a government where all Nigerians are treated equally.

