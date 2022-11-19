Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has condemned the PDP for its failure to develop infrastructure in Delta state

The presidential hopeful said the Niger Delta will stop being an ATM for the opposition after the 2023 election, where his party would be voted in

The former governor of Lagos state promised to clean and develop the state in terms of infrastructure and other democratic benefits

Warri, Delta - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has attacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to clean up the Niger Delta despite their years of ruling the region.

The presidential hopeful promised to clean up the region if elected while stating that the oil-rich region will stop being the automatic teller machine for the PDP after the 2023 election, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 19.

Tinubu attacks PDP for infrastructural failure in Delta state

Source: Twitter

The statement, which was signed by the head of Tinubu's media office, Tunde Rahman, read that Tinubu accused the opposition of neglecting the infrastructural development in the state, which is the heart and soul of Nigeria.

Tinubu was also joined at the rally by his running mate and wife, Kashim and Nana Shettima, as well as his own wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Other notable figures of the APC at the campaign ground included the senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Tinubu's presidential campaign director general and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, APC governors from the southeast and many others were also present at the event.

The statement reads in part:

“Delta has all it takes to be great and help lead the nation forward. Yet, for the past twenty-three years, those governing your state have taken you for a hard and long ride by selling you short. They have not done the things they should have and could have done for you."

