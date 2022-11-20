Christians across Nigeria have been urged not to worry about their well-being should Bola Tiniubu become victorious in the 2023 presidential election

The assurance to the Christians was given by a former speaker of Imo state's House of Assembly, Achom Ihim

According to Ihim, Tinubu has a good relationship with Christians which can be seen in his marriage to Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Bola Tinubu is not against Nigerian Christians as widely claimed, the former speaker of the Imo state's House of Assembly has said.

Leadership reports that Achom Ihim, on Saturday, November 19, said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu's relationship with Christians can be seen in his marriage to Senator Oluremi.

An ex-speaker in Imo state has said that Bola Tinubu has nothing against Christians. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Speaking at a town hall meeting with the southeast support group coordinators organised by the South East Support Group Coordination directorate, Ihim said Tinubu's wife and all his children are all Christians.

Further encouraging Nigerians to support Tinubu and not to be discouraged by the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the APC, Ihim said the party's presidential candidate and his running mate would always respect Christians as he had ever done.

His words:

“Your behaviours can make people vote for Tinubu and can also make people hate him."

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress had earlier been described as the best out of 18 of his colleagues.

The accolades handed to Bola Tinubu were given by the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi on Saturday, November 19.

According to Fayemi, members of the ruling party must do their best to ensure that Tinubu emerges as the next president of Nigeria at the end of Muhammadu Buhari's tenure.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, condemned the PDP for its failure to develop infrastructure in Delta state.

The presidential hopeful said the Niger Delta will stop being an ATM for the opposition after the 2023 election, where his party would be voted in.

The former governor of Lagos state promised to clean and develop the state in terms of infrastructure and other democratic benefits.

