many political pundits have opined that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, will sweep up votes in the southwest come 2023

While this assertion cannot be dismissed, so also it cannot be totally true, as his PDP opponent, Atiku Abubakar, cannot be ruled out from getting some votes in the region

One major state in the southwest that Atiku has a chance of winning is Osun state, aside from the fact that the PDP just won the governorship election in the state, the governor-elect is from a family that influences votes in the state

As events unfold ahead of the 2023 presidential election, political actors have begun to make permutations in the process.

Many analysts have opined that the 2023 presidential election is still between Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Bola Tinubu has its dominance in the southwest, Atiku Abubakar is holds the north but both politicians have built bridges across regions.

However, Atiku has the opportunity of winning Osun state with little or no effort, due to some factors.

The recent governorship election where the PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, defeated the incumbent APC Adegboyega Oyetola, is a strong factor.

That Osun state will be under the control of the PDP is not really the influencing factor here but because the governor is from a family that controls the state.

Adeleke’s family is one of the major factors that decide elections in Osun state, if the governor is supporting the PDP presidential candidate, surely, Atiku will win the state.

However, there are indications that the governor will support Atiku, considering the fact that the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who has been a strong ally of the governor-elect since their days in the Senate, is currently in Atiku’s camp.

