The internal crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ending soon

This is as the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has maintained his camp, the G-5 governors will not accept anything against the principles of justice and fairness

Governor Wike listed these as one of the conditions for support to the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming general elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has clarified the group of five Governors fighting for inclusiveness in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not accept any reconciliation against the principles of equity, justice and fairness.

Wike maintained that their position that elective offices must be shared equally between the north and the south in the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections remained sacrosanct, The Nation reported.

Wike speaks on reconciliation with Atiku said the G-5 governors will not go against their demands for peace to reign in the PDP. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Wike gives condition for support in PDP as party crisis worsens

The Governor spoke on Wednesday, November 16, when he led former All Progressives Congress(APC) National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to inaugurate the eighth flyover located in his country home of Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt capital city.

Wike said:

“People will praise you but the day you say no, they will oppose you. I am sure those of them in my party before they cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But now because I said let the right thing be done, I have now become an enemy. These are people who are praising me for everything.

“And some people believe they won’t obey an agreement but we say it must be done. We stand for equity, fairness and justice. That is what the G5 will continue to preach. We have said we are not against reconciliation but it must be based on equity, fairness and justice”.

Wike speaks on the 2023 election

Wike noted that the country was in dire need of unity, justice and equity and that the next election would not be based on party, ethnicity and religion.

