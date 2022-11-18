The Independent National Electoral Commission has continued to put things in order so as to record success in the forthcoming general elections

Although the nation's electoral umpire has maintained that the 2023 elections is not an easy task yet it has started preparations by getting materials needed for the polls ready

In fact, INEC commissioner on Friday noted that in case there is no clear winner, there might be a run-off of the presidential election in 2023

It's less than 100 days to the 2023 general elections, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed it will print a total of 187million ballot papers.

This was made known by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye on Friday, November 18, The Punch reported.

INEC speaks on 2023 elections, reveals fresh details

Okoye who spoke at a Roundtable with Bureau Chiefs/ Editors in Abuja, said 93.5 million ballot papers will be used on February 25, 2023, for the presidential election and the remaining 93.5million ballot papers will be for run-off of the presidential election in case there is no clear winner.

