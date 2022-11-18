INEC has been asked to clean up its register especially on the issue of underage registration of voters

A protest led by Prof Pat Utomi and Dr Yunusa Tanko of the Labour Party was held regarding the issue in Abuja

The electoral commission in a statement admitted that some of its staff may have been compromised

FCT, Abuja - The chief spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Thursday, November 17 led a delegation of supporters of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, on a peaceful protest in Abuja against alleged underage voters and vote-buying plots.

The protesters also raised an alarm over the discrepancies reported in the newly released register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Peter Obi's supporters have asked INEC to come clean on its voters registration processes. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Punch newspaper reports that the demonstration, which started from Unity Fountain to the INEC headquarters, slowed down traffic on some major roads.

Following the unveiling of the preliminary register of voters on its website ahead of the 2023 general elections, INEC came under heavy criticism over allegations of multiple registrations and discrepancies on the register.

Tanko said the LP demonstration at the INEC head office became inevitable to allay the fear of rigging and imminent vote-buying ahead of the 2023 polls.

He added:

“The purpose was to protest the issue of underage voters and multiple registrations as widely reported and demand PVCs for those who have yet to be given.”

Underage voting: We can’t rule out infractions by our staff, INEC admits

On its part, INEC has said proof of underage and multiple registrations in its preliminary voter register was means it is committed to transparency.

The national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 17.

Okoye stated that the commission cannot rule out the possibility that its registration officials violated the law by allowing these ineligible people to register in the first place.

