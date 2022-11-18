Nigerians have been assured that the Independent National Electoral Commission is prepared for possible run-off during the 2023 elections

The assurance was handed to Nigerians on Friday, November 18, by the INEC's commissioner for information and voter education

Festus Okoye said that only the two candidates who qualify for a run-off will be given the opportunity after the election

The leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured voters that the ballot papers needed for possible run-off elections in the 2023 elections have been printed.

The commissioner for voter education and information at the INEC, Festus Okoye said that the commission's effort is in line with meeting the 21-day period given by the Electoral Act for the second election if a winner fails to emerge at the first ballot.

INEC assured that ballot papers needed for a possible run-off after the 2023 election have been printed. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Speaking at a roundtable meeting with senior editors and bureau chiefs in Abuja on Friday, November 18, Okoye assured that in the event that there is no run-off of the election, the printed ballot papers would be destroyed immediately after election petitions have been disposed of.

Leadership reports that Okoye added that only two candidates who met the requirements for run-off will participate in the second election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“No one is that the candidate who scores the highest number of votes and secured 1/4 spread across the country, but not up to in the two-third states.

“The second person is the candidate who has the majority of votes in the highest number of states.

“So the constitution does not say the person who came second in the election, but the person who has majority of votes in the highest number of states."

2023 election: INEC reacts to alleged drug case against Tinubu in USA

Reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is investigating the US drug case against Bola Tinubu have been debunked.

The commission said that a press statement on the matter which was attributed to it did not emanate from INEC.

According to the electoral body, the purported press statement is misleading and should be disregarded by the public.

'He's not a greedy person who is out to accumulate wealth,' Top APC chieftain eulogies Tinubu

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu had earlier been described as someone who is not interested in looting Nigeria's public funds if elected as president in 2023.

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state said that Tinubu has acquired wealth in his life and that public funds would mean nothing to him.

Yusuf Idris noted that the former Lagos state governor will do well by continuing to deliver on the leadership attributes shown to Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng