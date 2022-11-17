Inspector general of police, Usman Baba, has alleged that some governors are responsible for violence in the political rallies in their states

According to Baba, 52 political violence cases have been recorded since the beginning of the 2023 presidential electioneering

The police chief said the security forces would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught in the act of violence

FCT, Abuja - Usman Alkali-Baba, the inspector general of police has alleged that some governors were responsible for thugs who disrupt political activities and rallies of opponents in their states.

The police boss said this on Thursday, November 17, while speaking with political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and political parties and other stakeholders in the 2023 election, Leadership reported.

However, Alkali-Baba did not mention the names of the governors while revealing that about 52 political violence cases have so far been recorded since the start of the 2023 presidential election campaign.

He noted that the police will not hesitate in addressing the emerging problem.

The police chief also warned politicians against deadly acts capable of creating problems for the 2023 poll.

IGP reveals the danger of violence in the 2023 presidential election

The IGP added that in the past, electoral violence during an election has always posed threats to the survival of democracy.

His statement reads in part:

"This meeting became expedient following a noticeable trend within the national political space which, if not promptly addressed could evolve into a potent threat to not just our national security but the electoral process."

