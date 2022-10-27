Police authorities in Sokoto state said it has arrested a young man named Nasiru Idris with 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs)

Idris, a resident of the Sabon Birni Local Government met his waterloo following credible information gotten by the Force

The police urged residents of the area whose cards were either missing or stolen to come to the command headquarters and ascertain if theirs is among the PVCs recovered from the suspect

On Thursday, the Sokoto state police command arrested a man identified simply as Nasiru Idris of Sabon Birni Local Government Area with possession of 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs), Daily Trust reported.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday, the commissioner of police, Hussain Gumel, said the suspect was arrested in Sabon Birni on October 10, following credible information, made available to the Force.

A few months before the 2023 election, INEC is troubled as police arrested a man with 101 PVCs in Sokoto state. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Nasiru Idris refuses to speak on how he got the PVCs

He added that the suspect could not give an account of how he got the PVCs.

“It is envisaged that owners of these cards are not only from Sabon Birni local government but could be from other parts of the state because we could not trace the rightful owners of the PVCs,” he said.

Police send message to residents in the area

He, however, called on the public, especially those whose cards were either missing or misplaced to come to the command headquarters and check.

The CP said the police would return all the unclaimed cards to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after one month.

Source: Legit.ng