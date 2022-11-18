The presidential ambition of Peter Obi has again received a major boost from the southeast region of the country

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has endorsed Obi for president

The forum maintained Obi is the right man for the job and for equity and justice, the former governor of Anambra state should be given all the support he needed to win in 2023

Ohanaeze Ndigbio Worldwide, an Igbo socio-cultural association, has affirmed its support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The association is different from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group chaired by George Obiozor, The Cable reported.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has finally endorsed Peter Obi for president, ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Obi for president

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, chairman, Ohanaeze council of elders, said the forum believes supporting Obi is the right thing to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking on Thursday, November 17, at the end of the council’s finance and development committee meeting, Iwuanyanwu said a coalition involving leaders from the southeast, south-south, and middle belt will support Obi in the 2023 general election.

He said:

“Many of them still believe that it is still the turn of the Igbo, and in their wisdom, they said the presidency should be brought to the south-east.

“They have taken a common position to support Peter Obi, and of course, we the Igbo in Ohanaeze feel very happy.

“The truth is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a part of the agreement by the southern and middle belt forum to endorse the candidacy of Peter Obi.”

Ohanaeze gives reason for backing Obi's presidential bid

He said the choice to support the LP presidential candidate is anchored on the desire for equity and justice in 2023.

Mechanic refuses to collect money from car owner after seeing Peter Obi's sticker on the vehicle

A mechanic in Edo state refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

Meanwhile, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng