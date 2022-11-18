Earlier, Governor Charles Soludo wished Peter Obi well as he backed the presidential ambition of APGA's candidate, but this didn't go down well in the polity as many attacked him over his statement

On Thursday, November 17, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state also faulted Soludo's move and decision against Obi's candidacy while noting he is fully behind the Labour Party candidate

In reaction, Soludo's aide maintained the Anambra state governor has no regret over his comment against Obi while noting he has the right to his opinion

Christian Aburime, the press secretary to the Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said his principal stands by his comments on a former governor of the state and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo had dismissed the chances of the Labour Party flag bearer in the coming presidential poll and criticised the style of Ndigbo in its quest for the country’s number one seat.

Soludo says he has no regret for not endorsing Obi for president. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Peter Obi

Soludo says he has no regret for refusing to back Obi's ambition

The move drew mixed reactions across the country and particularly on social media, where Soludo was heavily criticised.

But speaking on the criticisms, the aide of the former Central Bank Governor maintained that Soludo had the right to his opinion.

Aburime spoke in Awka, on Thursday, November 17, while responding to questions from The Punch.

He said,

“Soludo has no regret whatsoever because all he said has been said before and he should not be insulted for expressing his opinion.”

2023 election: Wike lampoons Soludo, reveals politicians who are against Peter Obi in southeast

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Thursday, November 17, urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to ignore envious critics, especially those from his home state of Anambra.

The Rivers governor said this during the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Obi was a special guest of honour at the inauguration which was attended by massive crowd who chanted the name of the LP flag bearer when he mounted the podium to speak.

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing, Soludo finally declares

Anambra governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said the investment of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, when he was the state's chief executive is worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said:

“I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors.

“By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

