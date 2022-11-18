Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ohaneaze Ndigbo Worldwide has said they are in agreement with the endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, by various socio-cultural organisations.

Addressing journalists in Abuja just before the commencement of the meeting of the Ohanaeze Finance and Development Committee, Leader of the committee, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, said they were happy with the endorsement because it was for equity and justice.

He said: “There was the forum of the South East, South South, South West and the Middle Belt, that forum has worked hard to bring the presidency to the South, in their wisdom, they said that the Presidency should be brought to the South East, they all agreed that it was the right thing to do.

“We in Ohaneaze we feel happy and the President General of Ohanaeze is part of this meeting, so it is important to know that all these people have taken a common position.”

Iwuanyawu also said Ayo Adebanjo the leader of the Afenifere was bold enough to tell Nigerians that this is the position of the South,” the truth about it is that, that is Ohaneaze’s position. ”

According to him all these forums endorsed the candidature of Obi because they all believe in the oneness of Nigeria.

Among those present at the gathering were former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Aviation Minister, Kema Chikwe, and foremost industrialist, Chief Simon Okeke, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a part of the agreement to endorse the candidacy of Peter Obi. They have all agreed that they will work to make it achievable because it is for equity and Justice.”

He also said that the committee is meeting to deliberate on issues that affect the country and the South East in particular.

After the meeting the Ohanaeze Finance and Development Committee is expected to set up a committee on Power: “on how to generate electricity through coal; a committee would be set up on cultural competition; and a committee to revitalize Nkalagu Cement company.”

Source: Legit.ng