Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has arrived in Rivers state, Port Harcourt to commission an important project done by Governor Nyesom Wike's administration.

On Thursday, November 17, the Ikoku Flyover will be Inaugurated by Obi.

Nkpolu-Oroworokwo (Ikoku) Flyover, constructed by Rivers State Government will be Inaugurated today, 17 November, 2022 at 10 a.m. by His Excellency, Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, at the invitation of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.

A large crowd of supporters trooped out to receive Obi in Rivers.

Watch the video;

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he has no time to reply or pay attention to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state.

Recall that Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), clamped down on Obi on Monday, November 14, in a biting article.

In the article, the Anambra state governor declared that the LP candidate cannot win the 2023 presidency.

Source: Legit.ng