Some famous Nigerian politicians have been invited to brainstorm on how to make the 2023 general elections credible

The invitation was sent on Wednesday, November 16, by the organiser of the interactive session, Edwin Olofu

The session which will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at Nicon Luxury in Abuja will be attended by PDP and APC governors, including some presidential candidates

Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner for information and voter education, will also be in attendance

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will meet governors, security agents, and some presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections on Tuesday, November 22.

INEC is inviting the politicians and security heads to an interactive session at the Nicon Luxury, Abuja, Punch reports.

The meeting is on how the 2023 polls will be credible

Source: Original

During the session which will also be attended by Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner for information and voter education, the guests will brainstorm on how to make the 2023 polls credible.

The event is being organised by Edwin Olofu, who disclosed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

Among those invited are: Governor Abdullahi Ganduje Governor Bala Mohammed Governor Samuel Ortom Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Hamza Al-Mustapha (presidential candidate of Action Alliance) Yabagi Sani (chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council) Member of Nigerian Union of Journalists

Al-Mustapha is expected to deliver a keynote address on Contemporary Security Challenges & its Effects on 2023 Elections.

APC allegedly uncovers agent of PDP in INEC, petition Buhari, others

Top shots of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have uncovered the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare.

Dare SAN, the brother of Dauda Lawal Dare, who emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP on Friday, is a legal officer at the electoral body.

The chieftains said they have credible information that Dare had been engaged by the PDP hierarchy to compromise the electoral body, using the instrumentality of the law.

They were quoted to have said:

"We have credible information at our disposal that Dare has been engaged to work against the APC. He has started this with Zamfara state."

Source: Legit.ng