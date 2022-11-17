Nigerians are not happy with Femi Fani-Kayode of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

The former minister of aviation went the way of the holy books to defend his principal and APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu

Not pleased with his approach, some Nigerian took to social media to lambast him, while some likened him to the Devil

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, is once again a subject of criticism on social media.

In a recent tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 17, the former minister of aviation seems to have reflected on a slip of the tongue exhibited by Bola Tinubu during his presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau state capital.

Fani-Kayode before joining the APC had a stint with the PDP. Many people refer to him as a dog who eats its vomit after switching camp to the APC. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, during his interaction with supporters, mistakenly prayed for the opposition party instead of the APC.

Reflecting on the scandal, Fani-Kayode twitted:

"Bible says, "pray for your enemies & show them love for it is like heaping coals of fire on their head: in doing so the Lord will REWARD you."

"Glad that BAT prayed for PDP.

"We repay their EVIL with GOOD so that, as the Bible says, "evil will never depart from their households".

Nigerians blast Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, some Nigerian were not pleased with his tweet and the fact that he used a Bible analogy in his expressions to defend Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Baale of Lalupon with the Twitter handle @_Thurba in sarcasm likened Fani-Kayode to the devil.

He said:

"Na Devil dey quote bible pass . If BAT give am one appointment now , u go see Femi twerking on national TV."

C N Okoli, with the Twitter handle, @cshallom4flow said:

"Bible admonished us to willingly and consciously pray for our enemies and mistakenly pray for them. Please mind what you use in playing politics. God is not a man, be guided."

Edeheudim Cletus in a counter quote said:

"The Bible says"wow unto those that call evil good and good evil". May woes befall as many as call Muslim-Muslim presidential Ticket good, and call those who oppose it evil."

Source: Legit.ng