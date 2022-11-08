The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has again received a major endorsement in the polity

A political analyst in Lagos revealed the former governor of Anambra state deserves the presidential seat in 2023

In a chat with Legit.ng, he noted that Obi is the only presidential candidate who can perform well only if Nigerians are patient

A political analyst identified simply as Mr. Azubike Onyemenam has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The former coordinator of Justice for Development and Peace Centre (JDPC) revealed the real reason why most Nigerians are solidly backing the presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra state.

A Nigerian is of the opinion that Peter Obi deserves his vote because he is competent and cannot compromise. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"I have listened to Obi speak and his responses towards the rebuilding of the nation is captivating.

"Obi is the only candidate that don't just tell you what he wants to do for Nigerians rather he takes you through the step-by-step process of how he wants to achieve it, that is what tells you he is a man with brains and experience.

"You can tell from his plans in recent conversations that he is indeed competent and will deliver if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023."

Why Obi should be Nigeria's next president

While reacting to the recent presidential debate organised by Arise TV in Abuja on Sunday, November 6, Onyemenam noted that Obi is active and very intelligent.

The analyst who hailed from the eastern part of Nigeria explained further why he would pick Peter Obi over Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer and Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer.

He affirmed thus:

"Tinubu has the capacity to fix and restructure the country but what Tinubu can do Obi will do better.

"For equity and fairness, let's vote for an intelligent Igbo man and among the presidential candidates, it is only Obi that is competent.

"Whether he wins or not, Obi is getting my vote and I'm happy he pulled out from Atiku's camp."

