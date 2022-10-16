The 2023 presidential election is fast approaching and surprisingly, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state has become one of the leading candidates to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi who has a large number of youths followers is contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Labour Party. He resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he discovered that things will not go in his favour at the primaries.

Peter Obi enjoys large following from youths. Photo credit: Emeka Ebemere

Source: Twitter

In this, report, Legit.ng presents to you some of the notable awards presented to the presidential candidate in the past.

Sun Man of the Year (2007) This Day's Most Prudent Governor in Nigeria (2009) Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Best Performing Governor on Immunization in South-East Nigeria (2012) Silverbird's Man of the Year (2013) Distinguished Alumnus Award - Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) (2014) Nigerian Library Association's Golden Merit Award (2014) Pontifical Equestrian Order of Saint Sylvester Pope and Martyr (2014) Catholic Diocese of Onitsha's Golden Jubilee Award (2015) This Day's Governor of the Decade (2020) Leadership Excellence Award's Man of the Year (2022)

Source: Legit.ng