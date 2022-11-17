Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer o the Labour Party, can go to the bank with Governor Nyesom Wike's latest promise to him

The Rivers governor on Thursday, November 17, pledged to provide logistics support for Obi's campaigns in Rivers

Wike made this promise when he received the former Anambra state governor at Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has secured the support of Governor Nyesom Wike for his campaigns in Rivers state.

Governor Wike on Thursday pledged to provide “logistics support” for Obi's presidential campaigns at any time in his state.

Wike said Obi has what it takes to lead Nigeria (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

In Wike's view, the former Anambra governor possesses all the characteristics to lead Nigeria in 2023, Channels TV reports.

The Rivers governor made this declaration during the inaugural ceremony of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover.

Wike said o Obi:

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you."

On his Facebook page, Obi disclosed that he and his campaign team were with Wike at Rivers Government House on Thursday.

His post read:

"My team and I just arrived at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the Commissioning of a new Flyover constructed by HE Governor Wike."

2023: Has Wike joined Labour Party? Truth finally emerges

The romance between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Labour Party presidential flagbearer had generated heated debate in the polity.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Wike, a chieftain n of the Peoples Democratic Party is alleged to have joined the Labour following his meeting with Peter Obi.

While Wike has specifically stated that he is not going to support the ambition of Atiku Abubakar PDP flagbearer, he has however not stopped drumming support for his party, the PDP in Rivers state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike has not joined Labour Party

It would interest Nigerians to note that Wike, PDP chieftain has not joined the ObiDatti movement however he has maintained that Peter Obi would make a good leader if given an opportunity in 2023.

