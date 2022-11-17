The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost about 1,000 members to the opposition PDP in Lagos state ahead of the 2023 general election

A prominent Lagos politician Nurudeen Dauda led the defectors to the PDP in the Lagos Mainland local government area of the southwestern state

The defectors were received into the PDP at the Lagos Mainland Secretariat of the party in Alagomeji, Yaba by Dr Adetokunboh Pearse

Lagos - About 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos Mainland local government area of Lagos state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A prominent Lagos politician Nurudeen Dauda led the defectors to the PDP, according to Leadership newspaper.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu's chances threatened as APC loses about 1,000 members to the PDP in Lagos state.

Source: Facebook

Why we dumped APC for PDP, defectors reveal

The defectors cited the lack of internal democracy in the APC and the lack of transparency in the state as part of the reasons for dumping the party.

Legit.ng gathers that those who decamped to the PDP were from Ward J, Iwaya Area of the LGA.

They were received into the PDP at the Lagos Mainland Secretariat of the party in Alagomeji, Yaba by Dr Adetokunboh Pearse and the PDP chairman in the local government, Malomo Adelabi.

2023 elections: More APC members will join PDP, says Dauda

The leader of the defectors, Dauda, said more APC loyalists would soon join the PDP in batches.

Dauda who was an aide to Hon. Olanrewaju Oshun, a member representing Lagos Mainland II in the state assembly, thanked the PDP leaders in the state for accepting them into their fold.

He said the ambitions of many APC members have been buried due to the lack of internal democracy in the party.

Defectors assured of fair treatment

Welcoming the defectors to the PDP, Dr Pearse, assured them of fair treatment and a level playing ground in the PDP.

He added that they will be given opportunities to pursue their aspirations, saying that the PDP was the most democratic, most effective and productive party in the country.

“You are welcome. With your entry, we are sure that PDP will take over Lagos state," the PDP chieftain said.

