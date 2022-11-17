The APC has boasted that the PDP in Lagos state will be defeated during the 2023 general elections

According to the APC spokesman in Lagos, Seyi Olasdejo, the PDP is too neck-deep in crisis to gain victory in the elections

Oladejo alleged that the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is yet to clear his name in a pending court case

Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has reacted with mockery to the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it will sweep votes in the state come 2023 governorship election.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 16, Seye Oladejo, the spokesman of the APC in Lagos, said the PDP's boast is laughable.

Our attention has been drawn to the reckless and unrealistic claim of the opposition PDP to win Lagos and 24 other states in the forthcoming elections.

The APC in Lagos said nothing can stop Sanwo-Olu from returning as governor in Lagos

Source: UGC

Speaking on the PDP's boast, the ruling party in Lagos said that "It’s also laughable that it came from its national chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu who has been declared personal non-grata in his home state."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Oladejo claimed that Nigeria stopped taking the opposition platform seriously due to its poor leadership and internal crisis.

Nigerians stopped taking PDP seriously before now with its intransigent crisis which is a clear reflection of poor leadership and ability to manage its affairs.

The Lagos APC spokesman wondered how a party like PDP which has been plunged into numerous crises since its presidential primary "lay any claim to integrity, hope, and vision".

Even more, Oladejo said he is not certain that Ayu has been able to clear the corruption allegations against him.

In a feat of boast, he said of the APC in the state and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu:

"Lagos state remains an impenetrable fortress for PDP with its more than two decades of electoral abysmal performance.

"The incumbent governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has earned his place of pride and preference by well-meaning Lagosians to consolidate on the landmark achievements of the first term in the next tenure.

"PDP at whatever level does not constitute a threat to our retention of power in Lagos state and at the center.

"Nigeria will certainly not go back to the years of the locust.

"In any electoral process, talk is cheap but the real language of communication is the PVC. The PDP has no reason to be hopeful."

Source: Legit.ng