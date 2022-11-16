The PDP national chairman has announced the opposition party's plan to win over Nigeria from the ruling APC in the forthcoming general elections

At a meeting in Abuja, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu vowed that the party will win Lagos and 24 other states in 2023

Ayu who expressed confidence in victory in the forthcoming polls promised that the PDP will take over Lagos and defeat the Jagaban of the state in the presidential race as well

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed confidence that the party will make history by displacing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not only in Lagos State but across 24 other states in addition to the presidency come 2023.

Ayu said this in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16, while receiving the second leg (report) of the Special Reconciliation Committee (Lagos/Osun PDP), headed by Chief Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), in Abuja.

In the buildup of the forthcoming election, Ayu is certain the PDP will win Lagos and 24 other states in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Ayu says Atiku will defeat Tinubu in 2023

Ayu admitted that although PDP’s political outlook in Lagos was before now abysmal, the excellent work done by the Jegede-led committee has increased the PDP’s electoral fortunes ahead of the 2023 general elections, Vanguard reported.

Ayu said,

“Lagos was in very bad shape before now. But because of your excellent reconciliation work, our chances of taking Lagos state have been greatly enhanced.

“We are now sure of victory. We will take Alausa, and clear the state and National Assembly seats.

“We won in Osun state. And we will repeat the feat in Lagos. I am reiterating my often-stated position that the PDP will win the presidency and at least 25 governorships across the country. And those 25 states include Lagos state. This is why we want all party members to work together.

“We defeated my good friend, the Lion of Bourdilon, H.E. Bola Tinubu, in his home-state of Osun. We now want to crown it in Lagos, his state of residence. He is already shouting it: ‘God bless PDP.’ By early next year, we will start celebrating our new 25 governors-elect, Lagos inclusive.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Chief Eyitayo Jegede, thanked the party for giving him and other members the privilege to serve the party as peace ambassadors.

“And thanks to our modest efforts, Lagos looks good too. Lagos PDP is more cohesive today than when we took reconciliation there. And, by God’s grace, PDP will sweep Lagos in February next year. Lagos has never had a PDP governor, but we will change it, Come 2023.”

2023: What I'll do if elected president, Atiku reveals as he visits Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 16, vowed to uphold press freedom if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Atiku made the promise when he engaged members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos state.

Giving accolades to the Nigerian media, the former Vice President said:

“I want to pay tribute to the press for their role in the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. Many of you have sacrificed your life and career.”

2023: Crisis brews as Atiku levels serious allegations against Buhari, APC

Nigerians have been assured of proper management of the nation's unity and diversity of culture and religion.

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the 2023 flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku alleged that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has destroyed the previously existing love and unity among the citizens.

