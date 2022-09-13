Ahead of 2023, Atiku is not only confident of winning but also boasted his party, the PDP, will take over Lagos from APC

The PDP presidential candidate stated this when he visited the nation's economic nerve centre on Tuesday, September 13

Atiku said he could confirm that the PDP leaders in Lagos state are united and prepared to win the state in 2023

Victoria Island, Lagos - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has boasted that the party will take over Lagos state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The former vice president anchored his confidence on the preparedness of the PDP leaders and members in Lagos, Daily Independent reported.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku is confident of his party's victory in Lagos state in 2023. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, LagosforLagos

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Atiku made the remark while addressing a large crowd of party members who gathered to receive him at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, September 13.

Atiku expressed great delight at the huge turnout at the event and pledged his support to ensure the party wins Lagos state which is the home base of the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in the next elections.

2023: Lagos PDP is united, says Atiku

The PDP presidential candidate reiterated that he had not seen Lagos PDP so united, stressing that evidence showed that PDP was on the ground in the state.

He charged them to work harder to achieve the set goal come 2023.

“I have come to see for myself that PDP is on ground in Lagos. I want you to work harder and I would cooperate with you to win Lagos in 2023. I would support you, and this time, we would win Lagos.

“We have not started campaign so that let people not say we are breaking the law in Lagos. This time around, Jandor will be next governor of Lagos state, come 2023,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor; his running mate, Funke Akindele-Bello, Lagos PDP chairman, Phillip Aivoji, and others were present at the event.

Lagos 2023: We are focused on winning - Adediran

In his remark, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Adediran, said the party in the state had talked to its members to unite.

According to him, they are all focused on winning the 2023 polls to deliver Nigeria and Lagos for the PDP.

Adediran appreciated Atiku, saying party leaders and members in the state believed in him to take Nigeria to greater heights.

2023: Dino Melaye says Atiku will defeat Tinubu in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Dino Melaye, spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, said his principal will floor Tinubu in Lagos state.

Tinubu has been in control of Lagos state since 1999 when he was elected governor. Although he left in 2007, he still wields a large influence in the state, determining who gets what as far as politics is concerned.

However, speaking in an interview on Trust TV, Melaye said though Osun is the “ancestral home” of Tinubu, he was defeated by the PDP, which removed his first cousin as governor.

Source: Legit.ng