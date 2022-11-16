The political environment in Oyo state, Ibadan is tensed at the moment as the two main party in the state are at loggerheads

This is as the PDP and the ruling APC are not in unity over the campaign billboards vandalism in the state

Meanwhile, the battle for who takes over the helms of leadership between the APC and the PDP is creating more opportunities for parties like Labour Party and others to win and gain more grounds in the polity ahead of the 2023 election

The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and its 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, against vandalising the PDP campaign billboards in the state.

A statement by the state publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, stressed the need for the politician to understand that nobody can obtain political power if God had not ordained it.

The APC in Oyo state has urged Governor Makinde to get ready for a major defeat in 2023 while noting the party is taking over. Photo credit: Senator Teslim Folarin, Seyi Makinde

Oyo APC, PDP bicker over billboards vandalism

He said Folarin’s action was tantamount to mockery of the nation’s fragile democracy, The Punch reported.

Olatunju stressed that,

“The ruling party had several times appealed to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams, to caution Folarin and his political thugs to order following their unabated attacks on PDP billboards and posters before they plunge the state into an avoidable state of public disorderliness.

“What Folarin did before, during and after APC state congress and governorship primary elections in terms of unleashing mayhem on his own party members and fellow aspirants such as Bayo Adelabu ‘Penkelemes’ his main challenger, still leaves sore memories and scars of wanton destruction of property in the minds of many.”

In his reaction on phone, however, the APC publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, told the newspaper that,

“It is understandable that Governor Seyi Makinde and his cronies see our governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, as the biggest threat as we face the next general election but we would want to emphasise that it is the good people of the state whose sense of pride, in the hitherto pacesetter status of Oyo, have been eroded on account of clueless governance since 2019 that are saying enough is enough, while we hold the promise of restoration and value addition.

“Therefore, we urge Governor Makinde to quickly come to term with the inevitable reality of leaving office on May 29, 2019, while we are also appealing to him and Oyo PDP to cease the plans to further heat up the polity for selfish political reasons,” Sadare submitted.

