Nigerians have been asked to vote for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the forthcoming general elections

Liyel Imoke, a former governor of Cross River State, maintained that the PDP and its flagbearer have better plans to move the nation forward if given the chance in 2023

Imoke noted further that the ruling APC lacked the solutions to take Nigeria's problem, rather the PDP has all it takes to fix Nigeria hence they should be voted for in next year's election

A former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only party that will make Nigerians smile again.

He made this assertion in Calabar on Sunday, November 13, at the inauguration of the state’s presidential campaign council for the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

Imoke says Atiku, PDP will make Nigerians smile again, if given the chance to lead in 2023. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Why Nigerians should vote for Atiku, PDP in 2023, Imoke speaks

While urging the council to embark on vigorous campaigns across all the nooks and crannies of the state to sell all the candidates of the party, Mr Imoke said Nigerians were overwhelmed by the numerous challenges confronting the country.

The former governor, who said the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked the solutions to the problems, said the PDP remained the party to tackle the challenges, Premium Times added.

According to him,

“We all understand, as Nigerians, that we are facing challenges and they are of such magnitude that the country is hemorrhaging under the current leadership.

“To get out of the woods, we have to come up with the best and the best right now is Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.

“It is important and critical that we get our people to understand the importance of doing the right thing in the coming elections because if we make another mistake it will be the end for Nigeria.”

Imoke said the only way out was to vote for someone who could help Nigeria to recover from poverty, poor education, insecurity, hunger and disunity.

He said the only person that could do that is Atiku.

