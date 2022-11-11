In the build-up to the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is beaming with confidence like never before

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said in his recent public appearance said the ruling party has killed the hopes of Nigerian youths

However, he boasted that his administration would be different and place more value on Nigerian youths

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar said he will reignite the hopes of Nigerian youths that have been dashed by the administration of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He made this pledge in Abuja on Thursday, November 10 at the unveiling and inauguration of the youth wing of the PDP campaign council.

Atiku Abubakar said his administration will actualise the dreams of Nigerian youths. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said his role in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria is being enjoyed by Nigerian youths today and he intends to further foster that privilege when he emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said:

“Let me tell you: No matter your poor background, PDP will give you the opportunity to be whatever you want to become in Nigeria.”

As reported by TheCable, Atiku revealed that he understands the problems of Nigerians which was what inspired him to come up with the five-point programmes that were solely written by him without the aid of any professors.

Atiku promises Nigerian youths enabling environment for opportunities

He said:

“If you study these five points — from national unity, security, education to restructuring — you will find that they are seamlessly interconnected.

“Therefore, I want to assure you. No matter your poor background, no matter your position, PDP will help you realise your individual and collective aspirations in this country."

The former vice president urged all youths to mobilise behind the PDP to help ensure the total ouster of the APC.

Similarly, the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state said the solution to Nigeria's problem is electing a leader who has a grasp of every challenge of its citizens.

He stated that the leadership required in Nigeria is that of truth, respect for the constitution, and the rule of law.

