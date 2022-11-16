Nigeria in the coming years might be faced with a political revolution which is gradually coming like a wave

Since 1999, Nigeria has practiced the democratic and capitalist system but still hasn't lived up to its full potential

The People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) says it ready to champion a revolution changing Nigeria from a capitalist nation to a socialist nation

FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 general elections approached its penultimate month, the People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) has constituted a 50-member campaign organisation to sack the major political parties in Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement co-signed by Comrade Jaye Gaskia and Prof. Omotoye Olorode in a statement available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 15.

The People's Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) said the capitalist system has only brought about hardship for the ordinary Nigerian.

Source: UGC

As contained in the statement, TPAP-M says it is on course to begin a movement that will help eradicate the prevalent trend of hardship and suffering inflicted capitalist political class in Nigeria.

The TPAP-M said:

"The Banner of Socialism would be raised during the Campaign period and beyond, and we would challenge Political Parties, their Candidates, and Officials to Public Debates.

"The Purpose is to expose Capitalism and Neo-Liberalism and their Agents. We want to use this period to create awareness, educate and inform Nigerians, especially the working people and youth, in a bid to mobilise them into the Movement through the Campaign."

According to the statement, there will be a series of campaigns to further sensitise Nigerians on the need to displace the capitalist system and look towards adopting the socialist system.

TPAP-M said:

"We want to use this period to create awareness, educate and inform Nigerians, especially the working people and youth, in a bid to mobilise them into the Movement through the Campaign.

"The ultimate goal is to build a Movement that has the autonomous capacity to mobilise for push back against the burdens of mounting hardships and relentless insecurity; and ultimately to establish and build a Mass Workers Party, that can successfully challenge the ruling class for power, and subsequently lead the process of Socialist Transformation of Nigeria."

As contained in the statement, the socialist movement said it has inaugurated a 50-man campaign organisation to help make the quest for a report.

Below are the 50 members inaugurated for the movement against the capitalist.

1- Prof. Omotoye Olorode- Chair

2- Engr. YZ Yau- Vice Chair (North)

3- Comrade. Okonette Ekanem- Vice Chair (South)

4- Comrade Jaye Gaskia- National Coordinator/National Spokesperson/ Chair Public Sector

Committee

5- Comrade Hauwa Mustapha- Deputy National Coordinator/Deputy National

Spokesperson/Chair CAST Stakeholders Committee

6- Dr. Dauda Awoniran- Deputy National Coordinator(South)/Deputy National Spokesperson

7- Dr Aminu Ali- Deputy National Coordinator (North)/Deputy National Spokesperson

8- Comrade Onaolopo Abdullahi- Zonal Coordinator (South West)/ Zonal Spokesperson

9- Barr. Arochukwu Ogbonna- Zonal Coordinator (South South)/ Zonal Spokesperson

10-Dr. George A. Genyi- Zonal Coordinator (North Central)/Zonal Spokesperson

11- Barr. Yusha’u Yankuzo- Zonal Coordinator (North West)/Zonal Spokesperson/Chair Legal Committee

12- Prof. Poju Akinyanju- Chair Ideology, Education and Research Committee

13- Prof. Akpan Ekpo- Chair Fund Raising Committee

14- Prof Agbon Izielen- Chair Diaspora and International Solidarity Committee

15- Comrade Sheni Ajayi- Chair Contact, Mobilisation and Grassroots Committee

16-Dr. Halima Samaila Muhammed- Chair Humanitarian, Social Intervention and Community Support

17- Comrade Francis A Adeh- Secretariat/Media and Public Communications Committee

18-Prof Idowu Awopetu

19-Prof Bayo Aborisade

20-Comrade Abdulkadir Isa

21- Comrade Andrew Emelizie

22-Comrade Alhaji RS Olawoyin

23-Prof Bisi Baale

24-Prof Alofoje Unuigboje

25-Comrade Ibrahim A. Bukar

26-Prof. Soga Fashorounmbaku

27-Prof. Eugenia Member George

28-Comrade Danbala Danju

29-Dr. Bayo Ogunrotifa

30- Dr. Saleh Mari Maina

31- Engr. Isaac Eju

32-Comrade Umar Saimala Mustapha

33-Comrade Bimbo Oshobe

34-Comrade Adewale Adeleke

35-Comrade Abba Bello Ahmed

36- Comrade Adebowale Aborishade

37-Comrade Fatimah Angela Ibrahim

38- Comrade Botti Isaac

39- Comrade Umar Musa

40- Comrade Paul Odeh

41- Comrade Balogun Paul Ayo

42-Comrade Sodunola Obafemi (Trotsky)

43-Comrade Olorunfemi Folasade

44- Comrade Kentojaya Monday

45-Comrade Lazarus Brown (Dr Brown)

46- Comrade Rasheed Shuaib

47-Comrade Razak Ogunaike

48- Comrade Tunde Alabi

49- Comrade Yesmin Salako

50- Comrade Ibrahim Musa

Source: Legit.ng