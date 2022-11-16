2023 Polls: 50-Member Socialist Campaign Team Moves To Sack APC, PDP, LP, Give Reasons
- Nigeria in the coming years might be faced with a political revolution which is gradually coming like a wave
- Since 1999, Nigeria has practiced the democratic and capitalist system but still hasn't lived up to its full potential
- The People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) says it ready to champion a revolution changing Nigeria from a capitalist nation to a socialist nation
FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 general elections approached its penultimate month, the People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) has constituted a 50-member campaign organisation to sack the major political parties in Nigeria.
This was made known in a statement co-signed by Comrade Jaye Gaskia and Prof. Omotoye Olorode in a statement available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 15.
As contained in the statement, TPAP-M says it is on course to begin a movement that will help eradicate the prevalent trend of hardship and suffering inflicted capitalist political class in Nigeria.
The TPAP-M said:
"The Banner of Socialism would be raised during the Campaign period and beyond, and we would challenge Political Parties, their Candidates, and Officials to Public Debates.
"The Purpose is to expose Capitalism and Neo-Liberalism and their Agents. We want to use this period to create awareness, educate and inform Nigerians, especially the working people and youth, in a bid to mobilise them into the Movement through the Campaign."
According to the statement, there will be a series of campaigns to further sensitise Nigerians on the need to displace the capitalist system and look towards adopting the socialist system.
TPAP-M said:
"We want to use this period to create awareness, educate and inform Nigerians, especially the working people and youth, in a bid to mobilise them into the Movement through the Campaign.
"The ultimate goal is to build a Movement that has the autonomous capacity to mobilise for push back against the burdens of mounting hardships and relentless insecurity; and ultimately to establish and build a Mass Workers Party, that can successfully challenge the ruling class for power, and subsequently lead the process of Socialist Transformation of Nigeria."
As contained in the statement, the socialist movement said it has inaugurated a 50-man campaign organisation to help make the quest for a report.
Below are the 50 members inaugurated for the movement against the capitalist.
1- Prof. Omotoye Olorode- Chair
2- Engr. YZ Yau- Vice Chair (North)
3- Comrade. Okonette Ekanem- Vice Chair (South)
4- Comrade Jaye Gaskia- National Coordinator/National Spokesperson/ Chair Public Sector
Committee
5- Comrade Hauwa Mustapha- Deputy National Coordinator/Deputy National
Spokesperson/Chair CAST Stakeholders Committee
6- Dr. Dauda Awoniran- Deputy National Coordinator(South)/Deputy National Spokesperson
7- Dr Aminu Ali- Deputy National Coordinator (North)/Deputy National Spokesperson
8- Comrade Onaolopo Abdullahi- Zonal Coordinator (South West)/ Zonal Spokesperson
9- Barr. Arochukwu Ogbonna- Zonal Coordinator (South South)/ Zonal Spokesperson
10-Dr. George A. Genyi- Zonal Coordinator (North Central)/Zonal Spokesperson
11- Barr. Yusha’u Yankuzo- Zonal Coordinator (North West)/Zonal Spokesperson/Chair Legal Committee
12- Prof. Poju Akinyanju- Chair Ideology, Education and Research Committee
13- Prof. Akpan Ekpo- Chair Fund Raising Committee
14- Prof Agbon Izielen- Chair Diaspora and International Solidarity Committee
15- Comrade Sheni Ajayi- Chair Contact, Mobilisation and Grassroots Committee
16-Dr. Halima Samaila Muhammed- Chair Humanitarian, Social Intervention and Community Support
17- Comrade Francis A Adeh- Secretariat/Media and Public Communications Committee
18-Prof Idowu Awopetu
19-Prof Bayo Aborisade
20-Comrade Abdulkadir Isa
21- Comrade Andrew Emelizie
22-Comrade Alhaji RS Olawoyin
23-Prof Bisi Baale
24-Prof Alofoje Unuigboje
25-Comrade Ibrahim A. Bukar
26-Prof. Soga Fashorounmbaku
27-Prof. Eugenia Member George
28-Comrade Danbala Danju
29-Dr. Bayo Ogunrotifa
30- Dr. Saleh Mari Maina
31- Engr. Isaac Eju
32-Comrade Umar Saimala Mustapha
33-Comrade Bimbo Oshobe
34-Comrade Adewale Adeleke
35-Comrade Abba Bello Ahmed
36- Comrade Adebowale Aborishade
37-Comrade Fatimah Angela Ibrahim
38- Comrade Botti Isaac
39- Comrade Umar Musa
40- Comrade Paul Odeh
41- Comrade Balogun Paul Ayo
42-Comrade Sodunola Obafemi (Trotsky)
43-Comrade Olorunfemi Folasade
44- Comrade Kentojaya Monday
45-Comrade Lazarus Brown (Dr Brown)
46- Comrade Rasheed Shuaib
47-Comrade Razak Ogunaike
48- Comrade Tunde Alabi
49- Comrade Yesmin Salako
50- Comrade Ibrahim Musa
Source: Legit.ng