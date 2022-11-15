Nigerians have been told that the Nigerian national development program for 2021 to 2025 will continue even after President Buhari leaves office

Statistician-General of the Federation, Semiu Adeniran, revealed this in Abuja at the interactive session on multi-dimensional poverty

He said the executive arm of government is in sync with the national assembly and political parties to continue the program

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria says despite an imminent transition in power by 2023, there is still a commitment to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025.

Semiu Adeniran, the Statistician-General of the Federation, made this known in Abuja on Monday, November 14, at the high-level SDG forum held alongside the ongoing Nigerian Economic Summit (NES28).

Semiu Adeniran revealed that the Nigerian national development program for 2021-2025 will continue even after President Buhari must have exited power. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Adeniran, who spoke to pressmen shortly after a panellist session on multi-dimensional poverty, said the federal government is looking at major issues like "health in terms of nutrition, education, and productivity for Nigerian youths in general."

He said:

"So, putting this together and looking at the Nigerian national development program 2021 to 2025, where the government has indicated a passion for lifting 34 million out of poverty by 2025, all these are geared towards eradicating multi-dimensional poverty the government."

When asked if the incoming administration will continue with the initiative, Adeniran disclosed that the presidency is in sync with the national assembly and political parties to ensure the legacy is kept alive and on track.

He said:

"The government coordinates with the national assembly towards the Nigerian national development plan.

"There is a discussion already between the government and all the political parties to ensure that whoever comes in will take on the priority, especially this national development plan."

UNICEF renews commitment with Nigeria

Similarly, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) also revealed that it would continue to invest in Nigeria to help clamp down on the challenges of multi-dimensional poverty.

Rushnan Murtaza, the deputy representative of UNICEF, told journalists that they focus on children who cannot access social amenities in their various households.

She stated that a major focus would be placed on children who are disabled in various households.

Murtaza said:

"We have introduced and invested in a chapter on children to see what happens to a child within a household, whether they have education or healthcare, and what deprivation they are facing.

"So this is a critical part again; as I said, it will give us an understanding of what is happening in the states of the situation of children and accordingly, we can then do the investment.

"If you take examples of children who are disabled, within the children group, that is another group that requires a whole new strategy."

Source: Legit.ng