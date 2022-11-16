Some prominent Nigerians will gather in Abuja to discuss how to achieve a violent-free 2023 elections

The interaction is geared towards contributing meaningfully to the process leading to a free, fair, credible elections in 2023

Experts say there are contemporary security challenges Nigerian government and her people need to make concerted efforts to curb before the polls

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed, Benue governor Samuel Ortom, Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, will gather on Tuesday, November 22 to discuss how to achieve a violent-free polls next year.

Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Dr. Ahmed Audi and the Commissioner for Information and Voter Education for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Barr, Festus Okoye, will also be part of the discussants.

Governor Ortom and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed will be among the discussants. Photo credit: Bauchi/Benue state govts

Source: Facebook

Others expected at the annual roundtable organised by the PlatinumPost News include presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Mustapha, chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, the Nigerian Union of Journalist and other stakeholders.

In a statement signed on Wednesday, November 16 and sent to Legit.ng, the Chief Executive Officer of PlatinumPost News, Edwin Olofu, said the annual roundtable is designed to contribute meaningfully to the process leading to a free, fair, credible and violent-free elections in 2023.

The statement said Governor Ganduje will chair the occasion, Governor Mohammed and Governor Ortom are the Guest Speakers, while Al-Mustapha is expected to deliver a keynote address on the theme: "Contemporary Security Challenges & its Effects on 2023 Elections."

The organiser said the INEC, Police IG, NSCDC boss, IPAC, CSO, International Republican Institute (IRI) and the NUJ will discuss the papers and use the occasion to speak on their preparations for the 2023 elections.

According to Olofu, there are contemporary security challenges Nigerian government and her people need to make concerted efforts to curb so as to ensure a peaceful exercise before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

He added:

“We have invited key stakeholders in the election process to come and share with Nigerians their efforts and preparations towards the 2023 elections.

“We have also invited some chief executives to share their experiences in their various states and put forward suggestions on how to end some of the contemporary security challenges the Nation is facing.”

