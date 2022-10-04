There is a strong agitation for the reincarnation of the old socialist system practiced in Nigeria before the attainment of independence

The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) said the capitalist system was wired to loot the common

However, the coalition is also making a strong case for the formation of a workers' party primary designed to salvage the heartaches of the common man

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) says there is a need for Nigeria to switch from a capitalist system of governance to a socialist system of governance.

Jaye Gaskia, who spoke on behalf of the coalition during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, October 3, said the capitalist system had distorted the growth of Nigeria as a nation while it needs immediate intervention to salvage its current predicament.

Members of The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) at the press briefing in Abuja on Monday, October 3. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

He said:

"The purpose of our engagement during this period is to raise the banner of socialism and change the narrative during these elections; to change the focus from the politicians to the People.

"To mobilize Nigerians into the movement so that they can be organized and have a voice and have the capacity to push back and resist bad policies now and after 2023."

Socialism not alien to Nigeria - Gaskia

The comrade, while reeling out the agenda of the coalition, said Nigeria could only be saved from the wrath of looters (capitalists) if only an ideal workers' party was in place to address the yearnings of the people as against political parties (APC, PDP, APGA and so on) that only heed to the calls of the elites.

While speaking to our legit.ng regional correspondent, Gaskia said the idea of socialism and the building of a socialist program had been around in this country even before the independence.

He said the socialist policy is not alien to Nigeria, but the major challenge is the inability to sustain the socialist culture.

Gaskia said:

"Brazil for example, just went to the poles yesterday. And the most likely outcome is that Brazil's workers' party will be returned to office. They've been out of office for about six or seven years, but they will be returned to office.

"The most important thing about this worker's party of Brazil is that, it is not just your regular worker's party, is not just like the Labour Party in Britain which is also a worker's party, or the Labour Party in Nigeria which is not a worker's party even though it bears the name "labour".

