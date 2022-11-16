The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has outlined the only reason why a nation should be found borrowing money.

In a series of tweets made from the excerpts of his appearance at the Lagos Business School on Tuesday, November 15, Obi said he is not against borrowing as widely claimed.

Peter Obi said that borrowed funds should be invested in regenerative projects. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He added that as a fiscal consolidation, Nigeria must stop borrowing to fund her consumption lifestyle.

The former Anambra state governor noted that loans borrowed by nations must be invested in regenerative projects.

His words:

"I am not against loans per se; but as part of our fiscal consolidation, we must stop borrowing for consumption.

"All loans must be invested in regenerative projects. We must operate within available resources and strive for a balanced national budget as cost-saving measures.

"We shall pursue a drastic reduction in the cost of governance and corruption by following due process. -PO."

