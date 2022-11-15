The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has signed an Executive Order 22, banning all political parties from using buildings in residential areas of the state as campaign offices.

The new order mandates the political parties that would want to use the areas as campaign offices to seek approval from the Rivers state commissioner for urban and physical planning.

Nyesom Wike has banned the use of residential areas for political campaign offices. Photo: Rivers state government

According to Wike, the order would back the enforcement of Rivers State Outdoor Signage and Advertisement Law (RISAA), which has also banned the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorised places.

Leadership reports that Wike while signing Executive Order 22 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state's capital city condemned the incessant defacement of expensive public properties, particularly in Port Harcourt through indiscriminate posting of handbills, banners, posters and all sorts of unauthorised materials.

The order reads in parts:

“Executive Order RVSG – 22 prohibits the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas in urban and non-urban areas as campaign offices by political parties without approval.

“The Order also prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorized places.

“Any political party or association or body of persons however called or described that wishes to use any premises, building or structure situate in a residential area in any urban area of Rivers State as campaign office must obtain permission from the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.”

