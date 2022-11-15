Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has alleged that the national assembly delayed some federal government projects by allocating paltry funds to them

Wike gave the instances of lawmakers allocating N500 million to projects of N25bn, adding that they know that the funds would not be enough to execute the projects

According to the governor, the practice has resulted in many abandoned federal government projects

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has attacked the national assembly over alleged delays of federal government projects.

The Guardian reported that the governor accused the legislators, led by Ahmed Lawan in the upper chamber and Femi Gbajabiamila of the lower chamber, of allocating paltry funds to projects meant to be executed every fiscal year.

Wike reveals how the national assembly delays more projects Photo Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila, nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

According to the governor, lawmakers know those funds would not execute projects or help achieve meaningful progress.

Latest about Nyesom Wike, Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Lawan, Rivers state

Wike maintained that the practice has resulted in many abandoned projects and encouraged inadequacy regarding good governance, project delivery and public service.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Rivers governor stated this while inaugurating Dr Peter Odili Cancer Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at the Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, on Monday, November 14.

His statement reads in part:

“For a project that will cost N26 billion, you put N500 million in the budget for one year. Then, it will now take you more than 20 years to achieve it.

Source: Legit.ng