Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the former minister of transport of failing to deliver on project contracts awarded to him by the state

Wike's allegation followed comments made by the former minister, Abiye Sekibo, that Rivers people have a good relationship with the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

According to Wike, Atiku Abubakar has a personal relationship with Sekibo and not Rovers state as a whole

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned a former minister of transportation, Abiye Sekibo's remark that the people of Rivers state are in a good relationship with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking at the inauguration of 319 Ward and 32 Constituency Liaison Officers in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, October 31, Wike said Sekibo does not fill such a leadership position to speak on behalf of the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike said former minister Sekibo lack the right to speak for Rivers state in favour of Atiku. Photo: River state government

Sekibo, the director-general of the PDP's presidential campaign council in Rivers state, while addressing some people in his residence said that the state has always benefitted from Atiku and his leadership.

The Punch reports that in reaction to Sekibo's comment, Governor Wike described the former minister as a self-seeking politician who has been unable to bring any kind of democratic dividend to the state.

He also accused Sekibo of failing to use his position as a minister to bring development to his hometown, Okrika in Rivers state's Okrika local government area.

Wike said:

"I want to correct one impression; Dr Abiye Sekibo has a personal relationship with Alhaji Atiku, not Rivers State.

“Dr Abiye Sekibo was Minister of Transport when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the Vice President of Nigeria. Can you people mention one project in Okrika, I don’t even want to talk about Rivers State, in Ogu/Bolo, one project that he brought down to Rivers State. Is there any?”

The governor also listed some contracts which his administration has awarded to Sekibo whom he described as an individual who is never satisfied with his fortunes in life.

He disclosed that the N2.1bn Okrika sand-filling project and the N2bn Okochiri internal road, for which the sums of N1.3bn and N1.6bn have been paid respectively, were awarded to Dr Sekibo, including the N1.4bn contract for the Okujaku Street, Danjuma Drive in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt.

Sekibo reacts to Wike's accusations

Speaking on the condemnation by the governor o Rivers state, the former minister of transportation when contacted said he had nothing to say on the allegations.

Sekibo said:

“I have no response.”

