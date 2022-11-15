Governor Samuel Ortom warned that any political parties intending to erect posters and billboards in the state should seek the approval of relevant authorities in the state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has warned those destroying the campaign posters, billboards and other campaign materials of political opponents in the state to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

The Governor said his government would not be tolerated such even from any supporter of his party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or opposition political parties because he believes in ensuring a level playing field for all.

Governor Ortom warns political party supporters against destroying posters in Benue state. Photo credit: Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

The governor, in a statement issued in Makurdi by his special adviser media and publicity, Terver Akase stated that democracy guarantees freedom for everyone to campaign without harassment or molestation, Vanguard reported.

He stressed that no individual or group has the right to pull down the campaign materials of opponents for any reason whatsoever assuring that he would not allow such in the state.

The governor said,

“As a government we will not allow anyone destroy the campaign posters, billboards and other campaign materials of political opponents in Benue state. We will not tolerate it because the law frowns at it.

“We are therefore warning anyone insovled in such to desist or be prepared to face the law if caught, because we will not condone such from anyone.”

He however advised political parties, their candidates and supporters to always ensure that their posters and billboards were mounted in approved locations and to desist from defacing Makurdi as well as other towns of the state with the indiscriminate placement of campaign materials.

Governor Ortom advised anyone intending to erect a billboard in the state to seek the approval of relevant government agencies before doing so.

Source: Legit.ng