With the growing crisis between key leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Nyesom Wike on Sunday, November 6, led members of the party's G-5 governors to Benue state.

Daily Trust reports that the governors were received by their colleagues in charge of Benue state, Samuel Ortom at the Makurdi Airport.

Those present in Benue include the governors of Abia, Enugu, Oyo state, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde.

PM News reports that the governors were gathered in the north-central state for the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign in the state.

Wike and his team of aggrieved PDP governors and their allies pulled out of Atiku's presidential campaign council.

The governor making their decision public called for the resignation of Iyioricha Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

According to Governor Wike and his team, Ayu's resignation as PPD's national chairman is the only condition for peace within the party.

Source: Legit.ng