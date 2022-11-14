The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike in the month of November and December, is set to commission some important projects

Known as Mr Projects, what makes it interesting is that, Wike has been lauded for the great developmental projects has embarked on and completed before the end of his tenure in 2023

To make the day more interesting, as a PDP governor, he has invited some APC stalwarts including the president, Muhammadu Buhari to be part of the event this month

President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi are top of the list of personalities invited by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for another round of commissioning of projects in Rivers State.

According to the itinerary of events made available to Legit.ng, Monday, Friday, November 14, to December 2 have been slated for another round with major leaders of various political parties expected in Rivers State including the President, Muhammadu Buhari, Peter Obi, the Labour Party, Presidential candidate, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole as some of the projects.

Wike invites Buhari, Obi, Oshiomhole and others as he plans to inaugurate important projects in Rivers state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror, Mr Peter Obi, Buhari Sallau, Adams Oshiomhole

Lists of projects to inaugurate in Rivers State

Sixteen completed projects, including world-class multi-billion health and educational projects, are billed for this round of commissioning by Governor Wike who was recently conferred with a Distinguished Award in Infrastructure by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Nigerian Tribune also confirmed.

Monday, 14 November: HRH. Ado Bayero (Emir of Kano) will Inaugurate the World Class Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostic and Treatment Center. Tuesday, 15 November: Comr. Adams Oshomole (Fmr. Governor of Edo State and Fmr. APC National Chairman) will Inaugurate the Rumuepirikom-Ada George Flyover. Thursday, 17 November: Mr. Peter Gregory Obi (Fmr. Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate) will Inaugurate the Ikoku Flyover. Friday, 18 November: H.E Muhammadu Buhari (President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) will Inaugurate the Mother of all Law Schools, the "Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of Nigeria Law School, Port-Harcourt.

President Buhari represented by one of his aides would inaugurate the tastefully finished and furnished world-class Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, on November 18.

Obi is scheduled to commission the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt on November 16th while Oshiomhole, a frontline campaigner of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was invited to inaugurate the Rumepirikom Flyover on November 15.

Wike also invited the Emir of Kano, HRH Ado Bayero, to kickstart the series of events by inaugurating a mega health project, Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostic and Treatment Centre.

The Chief Justice of the Federation is also billed to open the newly completed Federal Judicial Commission Liaison Office and Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute while the Inspector-General of Police is scheduled to inaugurate the Police Intelligence Centre.

2023: Has Wike joined Labour Party? truth finally emerges

The romance between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Labour Party presidential flagbearer has generated heated debate in the polity.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Wike, a chieftain n of the Peoples Democratic Party is alleged to have joined the Labour following his meeting with Peter Obi.

While Wike has specifically stated that he is not going to support the ambition of Atiku Abubakar PDP flagbearer, he has however not stopped drumming support for his party, the PDP in Rivers state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

PDP Crisis: Atiku reacts to Wike's reconciliation statement, reveals what Rivers governor, others should do

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the statement by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that his group, G-5, has not closed the door to reconciliation.

Wike and four of his colleagues, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, are demanding the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The basis of their demand is that since Atiku, a northerner, is the PDP presidential candidate, the national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

