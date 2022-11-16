Governor Nyesom Wike of River has reconciled with the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The Rivers governor begged Oshiomhole to forget the past, adding that they are no good friends, Channels TV reports.

Wike apologised to Oshiomhole

His words:

“We are now friends, let bygones be bygones."

Wike also noted that he regrets working for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oshiomhole's successor.

Wike made this submission during the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state to which Oshiomhole was invited.

