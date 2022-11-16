Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state received the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday night

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has welcomed the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to commission a flyover project.

According to Channels Television, Wike welcomed the former governor of Edo state to Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Tuesday Night, November 14.

What Oshiomhole will be doing in Rivers state following Wike's invitation

The flyover Oshiomhole will commission on Wednesday, November 16, which will be the eighth that Wike's administration had started and completed.

The project is adjacent to the private residence of the governor in his country home of Rumueprikom on Ada George road in the Obio-Akpor local government area.

On his arrival, Oshiomhole was received by Nyesom Wike, his deputy, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party's leaders in the state.

Names of opposition member Wike has invited to Rivers

Oshiomhole is one of the guests from the opposition political party that Wike has invited to inaugurate projects started and completed in the PDP state

Others who have been listed to commission projects in the state for the next two weeks included the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Also, the oil-rich state will be hosting President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate some projects in the state within the stipulated time.

PDP Crisis: Wike, other G5 governors have no issue with Atiku, party chieftain drops bombshell, gives reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that the crisis in the PDP is not about the G5 governors and Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

Omokri maintained that the crisis is between the aggrieved governors and the national chairman of the party (PDP).

According to Omokri, the crisis rocking the party will be solved constitutionally while expressing optimism that common ground would be founded between the governors and the party's leadership.

