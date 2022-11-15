Plateau is set to host President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, APC national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other dignitaries for the flag off the Tinubu/Shettima campaigns

This is as the ruling All Progressives Congress officially kicked off its presidential campaigns on Tuesday in Jos

Meanwhile, an aso ebi, a uniform attire traditionally worn in Nigeria and some West African cultures as an indicator of cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods was adorned by the president, APC governors and chieftains

President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC governors have arrived in Jos, the capital of Plateau State for the kick-off of the Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima's campaign rally on Tuesday, November 15.

Buhari was received on arrival in Jos, by the Governor of Plateau State, who is also the Director General of the party’s campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong and the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Idris Wase.

Some APC governors were also nat the airport to welcome the president today.

Cofirming the development, Jubril A. Gawat, an aide to Lagos state governor, shared photos of Buhari's arrival on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

He tweeted:

"FULL SQUAD IN JOS today ….. Mr President has promised to lead this campaign from the front and he is doing just that …. NW .. Brace yourselves … Thank u PMB

Heavy security as Buhari, others storm Jos for Tinubu/Shettima campaign kick-off

On Tuesday, November 15, the All Progressives Congress presidential campaigns begin in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

There was a heavy presence of security at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, the venue of the rally for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

The combined security team of soldiers, policemen, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Federal Road Safety Corps, were seen securing major routes leading into the venue.

Buhari finally tells Nigerians who to vote for during 2023 presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 10, urged Nigerians to vote for whoever they want - from any political party -in the 2023 general election.

The president said no one should mobilize resources or rogues to intimidate people in their constituencies.

He was speaking in London Wednesday, November 9, the night after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Source: Legit.ng