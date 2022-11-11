There is a renewed hope that the opposition PDP may be to resolve its internal crisis ahead of the 2023 general election

Governor Wike set the tone when he said he and other aggrieved governors have not shut the door to reconciliation

Hours after making the statement, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said he welcomed the move by Wike and others

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the statement by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that his group, G-5, has not closed the door to reconciliation.

Wike and four of his colleagues, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, are demanding the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The basis of their demand is that since Atiku, a northerner, is the PDP presidential candidate, the national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

However, Ayu refused to resign, making Wike and his camp opt out of Atiku's campaign.

The Bauchi meeting: a change of tone in PDP crisis

After weeks of intense verbal attacks, Wike, on Wednesday, November 9, soft-pedaled during the G-5's visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

The Rivers state governor said he and his aggrieved colleagues were still open to reconciliation with the party's leadership ahead of the 2023 general election.

PDP crisis: Party leaders, supporters should support resolution, says Atiku

Reacting through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed his commitment to a negotiation that would resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP, ThisDay reported.

The former vice president said never at any time of the differences between them had the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

The former Vice President enjoined every leader of the party and their supporters, irrespective of their leanings, to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the issues.

Wike, other aggrieved governors will soon drop their agitation, says Dele Momodu

In a related development, Dele Momodu, the PDP presidential campaign council (PCC) director of strategic communication, has said the aggrieved governors of the party would soon drop their agitations.

Momodu said the governors and their allies, who have been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership, would soon change their game.

While speaking to journalists at the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 10, Momodu said the PDP is elated to know that the governors are open to reconciliation.

