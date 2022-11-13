Nigerians are wondering if Governor Nyesom Wike has joined the Labour Party, following his romance with Peter Obi

This is because the Rivers state governor has declared openly that he will not support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer

Meanwhile, Wike has not only been seen with Obi rather with other notable chieftains of the ruling APC amid his rift with the leadership of the PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The romance between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Labour Party presidential flagbearer has generated heated debate in the polity.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Wike, a chieftain n of the Peoples Democratic Party is alleged to have joined the Labour following his meeting with Peter Obi.

Wike has invited Peter Obi to commission the Nkpolu Flyover, in Rivers state on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

While Wike has specifically stated that he is not going to support the ambition of Atiku Abubakar PDP flagbearer, he has however not stopped drumming support for his party, the PDP in Rivers state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike has not joined Labour Party

It would interest you to note that Wike, PDP chieftain has not joined the ObiDatti movement however he has maintained that Peter Obi would make a good leader if given an opportunity in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Surprisingly, Wike is also seen and spotted with notable stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress in recent times amid his rift with Atiku and the leadership of the opposition PDP.

Wike invites Obi to commission an important project

In a new development, the Rivers leader has invited the presidential hopeful Peter Obi to the state to commission an important project.

This is as Wike invited Peter Obi, to inaugurate the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo Flyover on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

Nigerians are however noting this move has settled the rumour that Wike has joined the Labour Party but Wike has not come out to openly states so, which makes it a rumour still.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Photos emerge as Wike, other G5 Governors attend Justice Nweze’s daughter’s wedding in top southeast state

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state joined the Enugu State governor, Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi to attend the solemnization of holy matrimony between Miss Obumnenye Nweze and Mr. Chukwudi Amah.

The event was held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Independence Layout in Enugu State on Saturday, November 12.

Miss Obumnenye Nweze, the bride, is daughter of Justice Chima Centus Nweze (father), Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Justice Ugonne Nwaeze (mother), Judge of the Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal.

PDP Crisis: Atiku reacts to Wike's reconciliation statement, reveals what Rivers governor, others should do

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the statement by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that his group, G-5, has not closed the door to reconciliation.

Wike and four of his colleagues, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, are demanding the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The basis of their demand is that since Atiku, a northerner, is the PDP presidential candidate, the national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

Source: Legit.ng