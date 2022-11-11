FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) say the presidential debate slated for Tuesday, November 15, will no longer hold.

Laoye Jaiyeola, the NESG chief executive officer, announced this development via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 11.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) debate was initially scheduled for Tuesday, November 15. Photo: Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso

According to Jaiyeola, the decision to cancel the debate was concerning the recent happenings that transpired at engagements between presidential candidates.

He said:

"A critical assessment of events surrounding recent engagements with the presidential candidates, as well as subsequent statements from political parties, necessitates a review of our plans.

"In this regard, the Presidential Debate on Economic Policy will no longer take place as planned due to these prevailing circumstances. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause our stakeholders and all Nigerians."

NESG seeks independent interface with candidates on economic policies and reforms

As contained in the statement, Jaiyeola disclosed that the NESG would seek an individual interface with the presidential candidates.

Jaiyeola says this interface with individual candidates will seek to know their economic plans and reforms for the country.

He, however, stated that the NESG and other relevant stakeholders would remain committed to critical engagement of national interest.

