The PDP presidential campaign council has reacted to the recent comment by the G5 governors that they are still open to reconciliation

Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communication of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, said the PDP is happy with the report

Momodu, who is a veteran journalist, expressed optimism that the aggrieved governors will soon drop their agitations and reconcile with the PDP leadership

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC) director of strategic communication, has said the aggrieved governors of the party would soon drop their agitations.

Momodu said the governors and their allies who have been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership would soon change their game, Daily Trust reported.

Wike, other G5 governors to drop their agitation for Atiku Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Who are G5 governors of the PDP

The governors, referred to as G5, are led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, calling for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

While speaking to journalists at the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 10, Momodu said the PDP is elated to know that the governors are open to reconciliation.

The veteran journalist added that the PDP continued efforts to make peace with the governors are yielding results.

Momodu’s statement reads in part:

“Hopefully, in the next couple of days and weeks, all of us will be able to work as one family. PDP is the biggest political family in Africa and we want it to remain so.”

PDP governors who have publicly given conditions before working for Atiku in their states

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and crisis had become husband and wife since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in May.

Some power brokers in the party felt the primary result is against the call for a southern presidency and have, thus, been boiling the water of uneasement against Atiku and PDP.

However, some of them have opened their doors for negotiation and given conditions to support Atiku Abubakar, which the presidential hopeful is not likely to comply with.

